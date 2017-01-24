A 16-year-old resident of Franklin Square who is autistic has been reported missing, Nassau County police said.
Joseph Barbella was last seen at his home on Commonwealth Avenue at 7 p.m. Monday, police said.
He is described as 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, with short, brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a dark gray, long-sleeved shirt, black wrestling tights and black sweatpants. Police said he was not wearing shoes.
Anyone with information on Barbella was asked to call 911 or the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.
