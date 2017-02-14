An afternoon house fire in Freeport Tuesday displaced a family of four and might have killed their cat and dog, Mayor Robert Kennedy said.

The family also had two visitors when the fire broke out at about 2:19 p.m. at their home at 74 Frankel Ave., Kennedy said.

He said one person was hurt — a firefighter, who is being treated for an injured back at a hospital.

While he said the family’s pets might have been killed, there was no more information about the animals available Tuesday evening.

The cause of the blaze still is being investigated, but it might have been started by a halogen light, the mayor said.

Liz Barker, an American Red Cross spokeswoman, said: “We’re going to help them with just some immediate support, get them a place to stay tonight and some food.”

She said the Red Cross can provide other assistance, which might include some counseling over the loss of their pets.

“We’ll call them in a few days to see what follow up help they need,” she said.