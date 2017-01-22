The Freeport mayor is throwing his support behind a village cop who moonlights as a lingerie model.
Freeport Police Officer Samantha Sepulveda, a six-year veteran of the force, also has 115,000 followers on the photo app Instagram, where she posts photos of herself in bras and underwear.
In a statement Sunday, Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy called Sepulveda a “well-respected” officer.
“Samantha appropriately executes her responsibilities as a law enforcement officer and is well-respected by the community and peers,” Kennedy said. “Many police officers have legal businesses and Officer Sepulveda is entitled to the same opportunity.”
Sepulveda did not respond to messages seeking comment Sunday.
