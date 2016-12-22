A Freeport woman whose car was hit by a tractor trailer on Wednesday after it ran out of gas on I-81 in Cortland County has died from her injuries, State Police said.

Rashida N. Brown’s car, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, was stopped in a northbound driving lane with its lights off when it was hit by the tractor trailer near Virgil, about 40 miles south of Syracuse, shortly before 4 a.m.

Brown, 40, was taken to Cortland Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries, police said.

The tractor trailer overturned after it struck the car, but police did not say if its driver, Roger L. Brooks, 59, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, was injured.

Police said the crash happened just after the Toyota ran out of gas.

No tickets were issued and the investigation is continuing, police said.