Mourners streamed into St. Martha’s Catholic Church in Uniondale Friday morning for the funeral for three family members killed in a horrific Long Island Expressway crash.

Three hearses pulled up to the church, each carrying the body of Carmelo Pinales, 26, of Hicksville, his sister, Patricia Pinales, 27, of Westbury, and his son, Cristopher Pinales Figuereo, 10. The three family members were among six killed in the Sunday morning three-car crash between exits 68 and 69 in Manorville.

The funeral service is to be followed by burial at Greenfield Cemetery, also in Uniondale.

Federico Pinales, Patricia and Carmelo Pinales’ uncle, told Newsday the large but close-knit family is devastated by the losses.

“These were good kids who were brought up with old values,” Federico Pinales, of Freeport, said. “They were always focused on their families.”

Patricia and her brother, Carmelo, who police said was driving the car that lost control and hit the others, came to the United States from the Dominican Republic about a decade ago, said Federico Pinales, of Freeport.

Patricia studied to become a medical assistant and Carmelo held three jobs as a restaurant worker, he said.

The night before the crash, the family reunited in Freeport to celebrate a cousin’s graduation, and both Carmelo and Patricia would routinely circle the room, giving hugs to their relatives.

“It’s like they sensed something was going to happen, because all night, every couple of minutes, they would all come up to me and give me hugs,” Federico Pinales said.

Antero Pinales, the grandfather of Carmelo’s son, Cristopher, said his grandson was loving and polite.

Pamela Rodriguez of Deer Park said her friend Patricia Pinales was focused on her family, especially her 3-year-old daughter, who survived the crash.

“She was very outgoing,” Rodriguez said. “She was a party girl, but after she had her daughter, she put that aside and everything was for her daughter.”

With Gary Dymski