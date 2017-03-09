Sales of the first condominiums in the Garvies Point project on Glen Cove’s waterfront are scheduled to begin in the next few months, with prices expected to range between $550,000 and $2 million.

Uniondale-based RXR Glen Isle Partners is expected to start construction on the 167 condos by the end of spring, pending final environmental approvals, said Frank Haftel, director of the Garvies Point project for RXR. The target completion date is the spring of 2019.

The Glen Cove planning board Tuesday night approved the site plan for Phase Two of Garvies Point, which includes the five-story condo building, as well as two parks, a marina, a dog park, an esplanade and a boardwalk.

The entire Garvies Point project is set to include, when complete, 1,110 condos and apartments, several parks, stores, offices, restaurants and marinas. RXR hopes to finish construction within seven years.

One-, two- and three-bedroom units are planned at the Phase Two condo building, which will be called Beacon. The top prices will be for the 23 fifth-floor penthouses, which will include roof terraces and rooftop glass-enclosed, climate-controlled sun rooms.

An outdoor pool will be on the second level of a building courtyard. Inside will be a fitness center, yoga studio, lounge, library, club room and screening room.

RXR Realty, the majority owner of RXR Glen Isle Partners, announced this week that Cold Spring Harbor-based Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty will handle sales and marketing for the condo building.

Construction of Garvies Point’s Phase One, which the planning board approved in November 2014, is set to begin within the next two weeks, Haftel said. That phase will include 387 rental units, two parks and an esplanade.

Marketing of the rental units likely would begin several months before completion, which is expected by the spring of 2019, Haftel said.

Two lawsuits seeking to annul city approval of Garvies Point were filed in 2015. A Supreme Court judge in Nassau County dismissed the suits in August, but the plaintiffs – the Village of Sea Cliff in one suit, 105 area residents in another – are appealing.

Haftel said he anticipates the suits will be resolved soon.

“I don’t think it’s going to be an issue,” he said. “The case was already decided in our favor.”

He said it is “premature” to state what type of language may be in sales contracts to protect potential buyers if the suits succeed in delaying or stopping the project.