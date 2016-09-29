HIGHLIGHTS Nassau comptroller leaves the Republican Party in bid for office

‘My values have become more aligned with’ Democrats, he says

Nassau Comptroller George Maragos announced Thursday that he has switched his registration from Republican to Democrat and will seek the party’s nomination for county executive next year.

Maragos, who has held his post since 2010 — in that time twice running for U.S. Senate as a social conservative — said he has found himself drifting away from the local GOP on issues including budget management, raising the minimum wage and providing more business opportunities for women and minorities.

“Over time, I found that my values have become more aligned with the Democratic Party,” Maragos said during a morning news conference on the steps of the State Supreme Court building in Mineola, where he was surrounded by more than two dozen people, including Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs.

Jacobs once criticized Maragos for trying to challenge U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) after barely six months in office as comptroller and said he “didn’t measure up” to U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), when Maragos ran against her in 2012.

But at the news conference Thursday, Jacobs said “it is of no small consequence” that a countywide elected official decided to change parties, and called Maragos someone of high “caliber and quality and importance.”

Despite the visual of the two men behind a podium together, Jacobs said his appearance was not an endorsement of Maragos’ county executive bid, which is expected to be only one of several from the Democratic side.

Earlier this week, Long Beach City Manager Jack Schnirman created a campaign finance committee for a potential county executive bid, and Nassau County Legis. Laura Curran (D-Baldwin) has also expressed interest in a run.

“I’m here strictly to welcome him to the Democratic Party. I appreciate his announcement and I’m excited by his entry into the race,” Jacobs said.

Nassau GOP chairman Joseph Mondello said he wished Maragos “the best of luck in the months ahead,” but added, “It should be clearly understood that I will be working tirelessly to ensure that a Republican occupies the county executive’s office for many years to come.”

Maragos, 67, is a Great Neck resident who founded a Manhattan financial technology firm and has held executive positions at large banks. He was first elected county comptroller in 2009, beating Democratic incumbent Howard Weitzman by roughly 1,000 votes.

He was on the same ticket that ushered Republican Edward Mangano into office as county executive in an upset over Democratic incumbent Thomas Suozzi.

Mangano and Maragos have worked closely together in the past, but the relationship has splintered over the last year as Maragos conducted audits that criticized administration actions and held up payments for controversial contracts.

In his news conference Thursday, Maragos never referred to Mangano by name, but said he was running for county executive because “we are all aware that Nassau County faces significant financial challenges, multiple corruption allegations, weak economic growth and a costly and unfair tax assessment system.”

Mangano, who has yet to announce plans for a third term, has touted his reforms to the assessment system, budgets that have largely frozen property tax rates, and a local economy that has one of the state’s lowest unemployment rates.

“We wish the Democrats well with the new opportunistic face of their party,” Mangano spokesman Brian Nevin said Thursday. “It will certainly be interesting to see how Democrats embrace the conservative values George Maragos trumpeted in his failed campaigns against Senators Schumer and Gillibrand.”

Nevin was referring to statements Maragos made when seeking the GOP nominations to face Schumer in 2010 and Gillibrand in 2012. Maragos did not qualify for the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2010 and finished last in the 2012 primary.

In a 2011 interview with the Island Now news website, Maragos said he believed marriage was between a man and a woman, adding, “Some people would even like to marry with their pets.”

Robert Zimmerman, a Democratic National committeeman, also from the Great Neck area, said in a statement that Maragos’ party switch “is an affront to the principles and standards of the Democratic Party.

“If Nassau Democrats are to build credibility with the electorate then we cannot turn to candidates who have attacked our elected Democrats and take positions that are offensive to our core beliefs and constituents,” Zimmerman said.

Asked Thursday about his previous stance on social issues such as same-sex marriage, Maragos said: “I’ve evolved on some of those social principles,” but added, “I am a fiscal conservative, I’ve stressed that, and I think that’s what our county needs.”

Maragos earlier this year loaned his campaign $1 million, and said he would likely need to spend more than that to secure the Democratic nomination for county executive.

“It’s going to cost me a lot of money. You have to go through the gauntlet and face the criticism from both sides,” Maragos said. “Believe me, it’s not going to be a joy ride . . . it’s all about public service and giving back and putting Nassau County on the right track.”