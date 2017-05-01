Monday got a little hot for Gizmo, but thanks to two Nassau police officers, the pooch is chill now.

The shih-tzu was home alone on the burning second floor of a Roosevelt home when two officers responding to the fire smashed a rear window just after 10:35 a.m. to get in and see if anyone was trapped inside, officials said.

Rushing upstairs, Nassau police officers Michael Cerlini and Daniel Galgano saw the black button nose of a tan and white creature at the top of the staircase, right before it scurried into a bedroom.

“He ran underneath a bed,” said homeowner Jerry Edmonds, 36. “They said he was a good dog. . . . Thank God they were able to rescue him and he made it out safely.”

Both officers suffered minor cuts, one on his left forearm and the other on his right leg, authorities said. They were not available for comment Monday evening.

Also on Monday, a Deer Park firefighter plucked a black and white cat from a home with a smoke condition in the basement, officials said. The feline’s owner could not be reached and the cause of the smoke was under investigation, officials said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The fire in Edmonds’ home was caused by an electrical problem in an upstairs bedrom, Nassau police said, and it took about 50 firefighters from the Roosevelt, Uniondale and South Hempstead fire departments to put out the fire.

The second floor was destroyed and the first floor damaged by water, Edmonds said, and while Gizmo escaped harm, he was a little confused about why no one would let him run back into the house.

Edmonds said his wife, Erica, and their four children will stay temporarily with his mother, while Gizmo will stay with his sister-in-law.

The homeowner said he wants the officers to know how grateful he is.

Gizmo, now 6, was 3 months old when Edmonds bought him as an anniversary gift for his wife, about two months before they purchased their Roosevelt home.

Now, the dog goes where she goes, a part of her heart, Edmonds said: “I think sometimes she’s more married to him sometimes than me.”