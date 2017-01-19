A big community picnic, a street fair, fireworks, a commemorative garden and a re-enactment of the January 1918 swearing-in of City Council members of the then-new city of Glen Cove are among the events planned to commemorate the 350th anniversary of Glen Cove’s founding and the 100th anniversary of its incorporation as a city.

Fundraisers are planned throughout 2017, with the goal of raising $150,000 in private money, Deputy Mayor Barbara Peebles said at Tuesday’s City Council work session. The first, at the Nassau Country Club, is March 5.

The money is needed to make events accessible, said Jacquelyn Yonick, who is spearheading special-events planning for the steering committee organizing commemoration efforts.

“We want to make sure that in 2018 everyone can come and celebrate and that it won’t be costly,” she said.

Celebrations will include a re-enactment of the Jan. 5, 1918, swearing-in of Glen Cove’s first council members. On that date, Glen Cove separated from the Town of Oyster Bay and became a city.

The plan is to have City Council members elected in November 2017 dress in period clothing as they take the oath of office on Jan. 5, 2018. The swearing-in will be in the same room in the old courthouse as the one in 1918, with the same dark-wood wall and leather panels as the background, said Amy Driscoll, a member of the committee’s advisory board.

“It’s bringing it full circle,” she said.

Driscoll is director of the North Shore Historical Museum, which is housed in the old courthouse.

A number of activities are planned for the five days beginning on May 24, 2018. The settlement that became Glen Cove was founded May 24, 1668, and was called Musketa.

A free family picnic and celebration is planned for May 24, 2018, said Lisa Travatello, a city spokeswoman who sits on the advisory board. Fireworks would follow.

A street fair, bus tours of historic landmarks and an old-timers baseball game are among other events.

The city is planning to help organizers with early celebration expenses, such as down payments on fundraising-event venues, said city controller Sandra Clarson. Mayor Reginald Spinello is proposing that Clarson create a special account with $20,000 from a discretionary-expenses fund.

After fundraising money comes in, the committee would then repay the city the $20,000, Clarson said. The City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal on Tuesday.