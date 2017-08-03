A 15-year-old Glen Cove resident died after accidentally shooting himself while playing with a licensed gun he and two other juveniles had found in the home, Nassau County police said Thursday.

The accident victim did not live at the home where the shooting was reported Wednesday night, police said.

“It appears that this was an accidental shooting and that three juveniles had access to a licensed pistol holder’s weapon,” said Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the Homicide Squad.

“As they were playing with the weapon, the gun discharged and killed one juvenile. The gun was shot by that juvenile,” Fitzpatrick said.

Police did not identify the owner of the gun.

Just before midnight, at least 30 people, many of them relatives and friends, were at the scene on William Street.

Glen Cove Police Det. Lt. John Nagle declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

With William Murphy

Check back for updates on this developing story.