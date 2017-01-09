On his way to target practice at the Glen Cove golf course at the start of Saturday’s snowstorm, self-described animal lover Steven Arfin saw something caught up in the driving range netting.

A goose was stuck on a supporting cable 30 feet in the air.

“It was between 10:30 and 11 a.m. and he was kind of just lying there with his wing stuck and we tried to get him, but he was too high,” said Arfin, who is a member of the Gold Coast Gun Club, which is located on the golf course property.

Arfin’s friend Peresh Dave , 46, a construction worker from Oyster Bay Cove who was with him, called the Glen Cove police and the fire departments, but “no one wanted anything to do with it,” Arfin, 58, of Woodbury said, “I’m an animal activist and I love animals, so I hate to see an animal helpless.” He added that “At the Gold Coast Gun Club we do target shooting, not hunting.”

Not knowing who else to call, Dave said he contacted News 12 Long Island and someone there put him in touch with Smithtown-based Guardians of Rescue.

About an hour later, help arrived – Nick Barella from the Guardians, Jim Jones from the Locust Valley-based Volunteers for Wildlife and a bucket truck from the North Shore Tree Service of Glen Head.

Barella and Jones weren’t available for comment, but Guardians of Rescue founder Robert Misseri said, “What likely happened was the snow was coming down heavy and he [the goose] probably didn’t see the netting and got caught and panicked. It was cold and snowing, and he would have been left to die a painful death.”

Misseri said that once the man in the bucket truck got near the goose, he covered it with a towel and then put the bird into a cage. From there the goose was taken to a veterinarian by Jones.

“It was a team effort all around,” said Arfin, the retired owner of a factory in Olive Hill, Kentucky, which made suits for pilots in the military.

Misseri said the goose has Arfin to thank for his life.

“We need more people like Steve that stuck it out and made sure he stuck it out in the cold,” Misseri said.

Misseri said there have been “quite a few goose rescues” he has been involved in since founding Guardians of Rescue in 2010, including one that had been hit by an arrow and another with a broken leg.