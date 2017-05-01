Village officials in Great Neck Plaza plan to hold a public hearing tomorrow concerning two new businesses hoping to set up shop.
Applicant Tilak Shah of New Hyde Park wants to operate a restaurant called Ruby Divine Indian Dining at 25 Middle Neck Rd. Applicants Boris and Edward Yakubov, of Rego Park, Queens, want to operate Grace Pharmacy at 10 Grace Ave.
Village Clerk-Treasurer Patricia O’Byrne said that, if approved, both applicants would occupy existing buildings that have sat vacant for quite some time. The village is happy that there are potential tenants for those locations, she said.
The hearing is set for 8 p.m. at Village Hall.
