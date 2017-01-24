The deadline for submitting a piece in the village’s seventh annual poetry contest is Monday. Poetry can be submitted in person by visiting Village Hall at 2 Gussack Plaza between 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Poets 18 or older who live in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens or Kings counties can submit up to three original, unpublished pieces. Each poem must be 30 lines or less and should have a title.
All entries should contain two copies of each poem, one with the author’s name and address on it. Contest organizers also want a cover sheet with the poet’s name, address, phone number, email address and title of the poems.
There’s a one-time $15 entry fee. Any questions about the contest should be directed to poetry coordinator Carolyn Raphael at 516-482-4500 or gnppoetry@yahoo.com
