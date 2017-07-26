The village of Great Neck is moving forward with its project to replace 800 streetlights with LED bulbs.
At a recent public meeting, the board of trustees voted to approve a $600,000 bond resolution for the street lights. Village Clerk Joe Gill said that the bond was a precautionary measure in case the village exceeds the $250,000 state grant it received for the project.
“We want to cover ourselves in case there is an issue with the grant and the board wants to borrow,” Gill said. “We do not generally want to borrow.”
At its next meeting on Aug. 1, the board will discuss a contract for the purchase and installation of the lights with the project managers, consultants from Realterm Energy. Gill estimated that the consultants would receive 19 percent of the project’s cost.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Village Hall.
