    Parrots hang around on South Main Street on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 in Freeport.

    Green parrots make their home in Freeport

    Updated
    By   Rachel Uda

    A large parrot nest in Freeport has become the talk of the village, mayor Robert Kennedy says.

    The nest, which is home to several bright green parrots, is perched on a utility pole near the intersection of West First and Main streets.

     

     

    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    The colorful green birds first started popping up around the village a few years ago and have since grown in number, Kennedy said.

    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Since the nest first appeared about a year and a half ago, it has steadily grown and is now about three feet in diameter, Kennedy said. The birds and their sprawling nests have been capturing the attention of passersby, according to the mayor, who lives close to the nest.

    “People stop and take pictures," he said. "It's becoming like a tourist attraction."

    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Gary Rogers, a spokesman for the Nassau County SPCA, said he first noticed the colorful birds about two years ago in Amityville. Now he says residents can spot parrot nests on probably every pole along Montauk Highway from Lindenhurst to Amityville.

    Kennedy says he and most of his neighbors enjoy Freeport's feathered residents.

    "They can be pretty loud in the morning, but they are pretty amazing to see," he said.

