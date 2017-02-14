Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino has appointed Gregory W. Carman Jr. as deputy supervisor. Town spokeswoman Marta Kane said Friday that Carman’s appointment was effective as of Feb. 7.
Carman, 55, is a partner in the Farmingdale-based law firm Carman, Callahan & Ingham LLP, where, according to the firm’s website, he specializes in real estate, trust and estate law, and matrimonial and bankruptcy litigation.
Kane said that town Councilman Joseph Muscarella, who briefly served as acting supervisor after last month’s resignation of former Supervisor John Venditto, has resigned as deputy supervisor.
Carman served in the Oyster Bay Town attorney’s office for one year after graduating in 1992 from St. John’s Law School, according to his firm’s website. He made an unsuccessful run for the Nassau County Legislature as a Republican in 2003. State campaign finance records list Carman as the treasurer of Citizens for Saladino, which was Saladino’s campaign committee for the state Assembly seat he vacated when he was appointed supervisor last month.
Carman is the son of Gregory Carman Sr., a former U.S. congressman and Oyster Bay Town Board member who is a judge at the United States Court of International Trade in Manhattan.
