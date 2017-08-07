A gunman robbed a Cedarhurst bank Monday morning, Nassau police said.
The robber displayed a black handgun as he demanded cash just before 8:15 a.m. at a TD Bank on East Central Avenue, then took off with money by hopping into a dark-colored vehicle, police said.
The vehicle was last seen going north on Cedarhurst Avenue toward Willow Street, police said.
The gunman appeared to be between 20 and 30 years old, about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build, police said. He wore a blue hooded rain jacket, black pants, and white and pink sneakers, police said.
