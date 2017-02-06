Nassau County comptroller George Maragos announced Monday that he is auditing the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter after complaints from animal welfare activists.

Maragos, who is running for county executive, opened the audit on Jan. 31.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

At a news conference at his Mineola office with activists, lawyers and two dogs standing behind him, Maragos said he hopes the audit will be finished within three months. Auditors will look at the animal records and employees’ qualifications, and inspect the shelter, he said.

The shelter received perfect grades during its most recent state inspection, according to a town news release issued last month.

Town Supervisor Anthony Santino said in a news release Monday that Maragos was “playing politics with the town’s animal shelter.”

“He conveniently ignores the fact that a New York State audit has just awarded the town’s shelter its highest rating while the shelter maintains one of the lowest euthanasia rates of any shelter on Long Island,” Santino said.

Three shelter employees and an animal rights advocate have filed lawsuits against the shelter and Hempstead Town over allegations of retaliation after they complained about the treatment of animals at the facility.