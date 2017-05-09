The Hempstead Town Board voted Tuesday to award a contract for the redevelopment of downtown Baldwin but the councilwoman who represents the area abstained from the vote.
Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney has abstained from voting on contract issues during the last several town board meetings, saying the town needs to adopt ethics reform before awarding any more contracts.
She said reform...
