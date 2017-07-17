Hempstead Town officials charged a municipal code enforcement officer with violating town code by letting garbage and construction debris accumulate outside his Oceanside home, court documents show.

Roy Gunther Jr. was charged with a violation after a May 30 “on-site field inspection” at his Riverside Drive home. Gunther’s co-worker who performed the inspection found “brick piles, milk crates, a sink, a toilet bowl, and varying garbage and construction debris stored on the property at the exterior of the dwelling,” documents state.

Hempstead Town spokesman Mike Deery said Gunther’s home was damaged by superstorm Sandy in 2012 and that a contractor working to raise the house left the debris there. Deery said he did not know the name of the contractor.

Gunther, who is not believed to be living at the home while it is under construction, may not have known about the debris, Deery said. It was cleaned up “very shortly after” a summons was issued, he said.

Neither Gunther nor his lawyer could be reached Monday.

Deery said he’s not aware of other Sandy victims being issued summonses for similar offenses.

“These are people who have been victimized and are struggling to recover,” Deery said. “We hold our building inspectors to a higher standard than anyone else.”

Gunther is due back in Nassau County District Court in Hempstead on Aug. 17, according to online court records.

Gunther is listed as a “code enforcement officer III” in the town building department with a $125,333 annual salary, according to 2016 payroll records. He was hired in 1999.

Part of Gunther’s job duties include performing inspections similar to the one conducted at his property. He is still working in the building department, Deery said.