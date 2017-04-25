Two Hempstead Town Board members on Tuesday called for ethics reforms and an inspector general’s review of town contracts, but a vote on an emergency resolution for the proposal failed.

Councilman Bruce Blakeman proposed adding the emergency resolution to the voting calendar to create an inspector general as an independent investigator to monitor waste, corruption and fraud in town government. It was backed by Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney.

Town Attorney Joe Ra said the vote was on adding the emergency resolution, not the merits of the motion.

It was defeated 4-3. Supervisor Anthony Santino and Council members Dorothy Goosby, Gary Hudes and Anthony D’Esposito voted down adding the motion. Blakeman, King Sweeney and Ambrosino voted in favor of it.

Santino’s staff provided a written statement immediately after the vote promoting the administration’s open bids and transparency.

“Hempstead Town has strong safeguards in place to protect against waste, fraud and abuse within its government,” Santino said in the statement.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The legislation was introduced during the first meeting attended by Ambrosino since he was arrested on tax evasion and wire fraud charges last month.

Ambrosino’s charges were unrelated to the town board. He was charged with income-tax evasion and wire fraud for failing to pay more than $250,000 in federal taxes on income that mostly came from Nassau County jobs, federal prosecutors said. Investigators found that Ambrosino failed to forward $800,000 of his $1.3 million in pay from the Nassau County Industrial Development Authority and Local Economic Assistance Corp. He was fired from the IDA board earlier this month.

Hempstead Supervisor Anthony Santino and Councilman Gary Hudes have called for Ambrosino to resign.