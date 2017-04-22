Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hempstead Village on Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the intersection of Baldwin Road and Weir Street shortly after 10 a.m., village police said.
Circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately available.
The two injured people, whose identities were not released, were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were unknown.
