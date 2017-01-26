Firefighters are trying to extinguish a fire that broke out at a vacant Hempstead school building on Thursday afternoon, the fire department said.

A call reporting the fire at the former Marguerite G. Rhodes School, located at 270 Washington St., was made to the fire department at about 1:22 p.m., according to the department.

No further information about the fire was immediately available.

The 93-year-old school closed in 2004 because the building had deteriorated.

With Stefanie Dazio