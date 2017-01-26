Firefighters are trying to extinguish a fire that broke out at a vacant Hempstead school building on Thursday afternoon, the fire department said.
A call reporting the fire at the former Marguerite G. Rhodes School, located at 270 Washington St., was made to the fire department at about 1:22 p.m., according to the department.
No further information about the fire was immediately available.PhotosRecent LI fires
The 93-year-old school closed in 2004 because the building had deteriorated.
With Stefanie Dazio
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.