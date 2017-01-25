Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon in Hempstead.
Lilian Yanes was last seen on West Columbia Street at about 2:45 p.m., Nassau County police said. She is described as wearing blue pants, a black sweater, black shoes and carrying a blue backpack. Police said she may still be in Hempstead.
Anyone with information about Lilian is asked to call 911 or the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.
All calls will remain confidential.
