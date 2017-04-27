The Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency voted Thursday to revoke tax breaks for the Green Acres Mall and the adjacent Green Acres Commons in Valley Stream, setting up a potential legal battle with the shopping center’s owner but answering few questions about how the move would affect taxpayers.

Valley Stream residents for months have blamed the IDA’s agreement with the mall for resulting in increases of up to hundreds of dollars in their property tax bills.

But Thursday’s vote to undo the agreement was based on the IDA board’s conclusion that the mall’s owner did not create enough jobs as a result of receiving the tax breaks, IDA chairman Arthur Nastre said.

At the IDA’s meeting Thursday morning at Hempstead Town Hall, Nastre said the mall’s owner, Macerich, “grossly misstated” the number of temporary construction and permanent full-time jobs that it would create and said Macerich has treated the IDA board’s request for information about job creation in “a very cavalier manner.”

“The Green Acres ownership has made a pitiful effort in regard to proof of employment created at the mall,” Nastre said. “The board is not at all convinced that they have met, or have even come close to meeting, any of their employment representations.”

The vote to revoke the agreement was 5-0, with two abstentions. The board’s vote was met with applause and several members of the roughly 50 people in the audience gave the IDA a standing ovation.

Nastre said the IDA expects Macerich to sue, and the courts would probably determine if the revocation is only applicable to future PILOT payments or if Macerich would have to pay back the full amount for its previously reduced taxes.

In a statement issued after the vote, Macerich senior vice president Ken Volk said the mall has already created “hundreds” of union construction jobs, and added the mall’s tax breaks had been reached in “a legally binding agreement.”

“The IDA does not have the right to now revoke the agreement unilaterally, particularly after the board requested and received our latest PILOT payment just two weeks ago,” Volk wrote. “While we hope to work cooperatively with the board, as we have for the last several years, we have no choice but to consider all legal options in response to this invalid action.”

The tax breaks, including a sales-tax abatement and a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes arrangement known as a PILOT, were granted in December 2014 by a previous IDA board for the renovation of the Valley Stream mall and construction of the Green Acres Commons. Both are owned by California-based Macerich.

Thursday’s move was the latest in months of furor over the tax breaks.

In October, Valley Stream residents found that their school property tax bills had risen by up to 12.2 percent. Homeowners and elected officials blamed the hike on the mall’s tax breaks.

IDA officials, however, have said the budgeting practices of the Valley Stream school districts are to primarily blame for the hike because district officials under-budgeted the portion of the PILOT they thought they would receive.

Officials from the districts say they were not told the percentage of the payments they would receive, so had to guess.

Valley Stream School District 30 Superintendent Nicholas Stirling said his district is again being asked to create a budget for 2017-18 without full knowledge of the PILOT money it will receive, and has been unfairly blamed during the controversy.

IDA officials maintain that the schools were indeed informed of their portion of the payments.

The tax breaks, the IDA and Valley Stream School District 30, which receives a portion of the mall’s PILOT, are being audited by the state and the Nassau County comptrollers’ offices.

Elected officials praised the IDA’s decision, but some said it’s not clear what happens next.

“There are still many unanswered questions and in the end, I’m not sure where this puts us,” Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) said after the vote.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino in a statement Thursday commended the IDA board, which he and the rest of the Town Board appointed in November after the previous board resigned en masse in the face of Santino’s threats to fire them amid the controversy.