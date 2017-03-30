The Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency on Thursday voted unanimously to grant preliminary approval to tax incentives for a waterfront apartment complex on Barnum Island.

Waterview Land Development LLC of Island Park had sought tax incentives from the IDA last year to build 26 one-bedroom and 60 two-bedroom rental apartments geared toward young adults and empty-nesters. The IDA board at that time gave preliminary approval to the project, but it wasn’t made final because the developer had not received site plan approval from the Town of Hempstead, officials said.

The town has since agreed to the site plan and Waterview Land Development LLC appeared in front of the IDA board on Thursday to seek a sales tax exemption, a mortgage-recording tax abatement and a 10-year payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT.

Peter Curry, Waterview’s Uniondale-based attorney, said the developer had sought financing for the project based on the previous PILOT agreement from the IDA board. But because taxes have risen since last year, the new PILOT agreement proposed Thursday is $800,000 higher over 10 years than the previous tentative agreement, which would increase Waterview’s payments.

“It’s catastrophic,” Curry said.

IDA officials said the PILOT numbers can be changed — Thursday’s vote was preliminary and a public hearing is to be held in the future.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

If the IDA board denies the PILOT, Waterview owner John Vitale said it wouldn’t be possible build the complex.

“We couldn’t do it,” he said. “The numbers just wouldn’t work.”

Michael Ranier, an attorney for the Island Park school district, asked the IDA board to consider the potential impact of a PILOT on taxpayers and wanted to know if any renters would have children who would go to the local schools.

The site of the complex, at Waterview Road and Pettit Place, is the former location of the Paddy McGee’s and Coyote Grill restaurants, which never reopened after they were damaged in superstorm Sandy in 2012.

IDA Chairman Arthur Nastre recused himself from the vote, and board member Gerilyn Smith was not present at the meeting.