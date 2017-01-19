The Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency will hold a public meeting Thursday night to hear residents’ concerns about $79 million in tax breaks for the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.
The IDA has come under fire from residents and elected officials who have said the mall’s tax breaks caused school taxes to rise hundreds of dollars per household last fall. IDA officials, however, said school budgeting practices share the blame.
Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos is conducting an audit of the tax breaks. He filed subpoenas against the IDA and Hempstead Town when they failed to hand over documents related to the Payment in Lieu of Taxes, known as a PILOT, approved in December 2014.
The meeting is to start at 7 p.m. at the Robert W. Carbonaro School in Valley Stream.
The IDA board cannot make a decision about the PILOT during Thursday’s meeting, but Chairman Arthur Nastre said previously that “the very fact that we’re having it [the meeting] is an indication that we’re not happy with it.”
Overturning the PILOT could be illegal if no errors are found, tax experts have said.
The IDA will hold its regular board meeting Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. in the old courthouse of Hempstead Town Hall. Revoking the tax breaks could be decided as early as that meeting.
