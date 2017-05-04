A 14-year-old Hempstead mother and her 9-month-old son have been missing since 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nassau County police said.
Cindy Sanchez was last seen entering a taxi on Baldwin Road in Hempstead with her child, police said.
Police said they had no information on what she was wearing or where she was headed.
Anyone with information about Sanchez or her baby should call 911 or the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.
