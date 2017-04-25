Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing Hempstead teen who was last seen over the weekend.
Police said Joselyn Vasquez, 14, has been missing since 3 p.m. Sunday, when she was last seen on Greenwich Street in Hempstead.
According to detectives, Joselyn Vasquez is 5-foot-2, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes and long brown hair. She was wearing a gray sweater and black leggings.
Detectives asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teen to contact the Missing Person Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.
Comments
