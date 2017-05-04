Nassau County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Hempstead teen.
Nahtralique Ferro, 13, was last seen leaving his home on Terrace Avenue at 9 p.m. Monday, police said.
He is 5-foot-9, 140 pounds and was wearing dark jeans, a dark shirt and denim sneakers, police said.
Detectives asked anyone with information about Ferro to call them at 516-573-7347, or 911.
