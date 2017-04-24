The Hempstead Town Board is to hold a public hearing tomorrow for residents to discuss the possibility of adding two sites to the town’s historic landmark list.
The Denton Homestead in East Rockaway and the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in the Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale would become the latest additions.
While the Denton Homestead is already on the National Register of Historic Places, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument is not. The monument honors Civil War veterans.
If the town board approves the sites’ landmarks status, “no alteration, construction or other work” can be done on the structures without permission of the town’s Landmarks Preservation Commission, which recommended the projects to the town board.
The Denton Homestead was built in 1795 as a tavern. It is currently a private home whose owner, Ellen Morrison, is lobbying for the historic designation.
The cemetery’s monument was erected in 1888. Civil War veterans are buried in the cemetery.
The meeting is to be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion at Town Hall, 1 Washington St. in Hempstead.
