The Hempstead Town Board on Tuesday adjourned a vote on a new member of the town’s Industrial Development Agency and postponed the potential board appointment to its next meeting in February.

Gerilyn S. Smith, 37, of West Hempstead, would become the agency’s seventh board member as it considers revoking tax breaks granted to the Green Acres Mall in 2014 by a different IDA board.

While taxpayers and elected officials say the mall’s tax breaks, known as Payment in Lieu of Taxes or PILOT, triggered steep tax hikes for Valley Stream residents, the IDA says a variety of factors contributed to the increases, including school budgeting practices.

Town Supervisor Anthony Santino planned to ask the town board to remove the previous IDA members in November, but they resigned en masse the day before. The IDA board members can be hired and dismissed by the town board.

When the last round of IDA members was approved, Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby abstained from the vote, saying she had not had enough time to review the nominees’ qualifications.

On Tuesday, Santino said Smith’s appointment was postponed so that Goosby could meet with her.

Nassau Legis. Carrie Solages (D-Elmont) told the town board that he supported the adjournment. Santino cut him off before he could speak further about the Green Acres controversy.

A representative for state Assemb. Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont) said she also agreed with the postponement.

Town Board members will vote on Smith’s appointment during its regular meeting on Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m.