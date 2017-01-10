The Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency meets Tuesday morning to discuss public hearing notices and payment-in-lieu-of-taxes “development,” according to the special meeting agenda.
Both issues have been debated by residents and elected officials after controversy developed over tax breaks — including a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT — granted to the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream two years ago. Taxpayers and local officials have said the mall’s tax breaks led to hundreds of dollars in tax hikes for residents. But IDA officials said the tax increases are the fault of school budgeting practices.
Critics of the agreement have also said not every entity affected — particularly school districts 24 and 13 — was notified of public hearings about the deal before the IDA board approved it.
School District 30, where the mall is located, and the central high school district were notified of the hearings, as well as the Valley Stream mayor and the Nassau County executive. School districts 30, 24 and 13 feed into the central high school district.
IDA officials said no one showed up at the hearings — held in 2014 — to protest the agreement.
A notice for Monday’s special meeting posted on the IDA’s website was dated Jan. 4.
