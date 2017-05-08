TOHEMPS0509 - Hempstead Town is partnering with the Long Island Nets to host free youth basketball clinics at town parks over the summer, officials said.
The clinics are for children ages 6 to 13 who are town residents, officials said in a news release.
Children are only allowed to attend one clinic.
The sessions are from 10-11:30 a.m. and will be held on July 15 at Veterans Memorial Park in East Meadow; Aug. 12 at Oceanside Park in Oceanside; and Sept. 16 at Newbridge Road Park in South Bellmore, the release said.
“Teaming up with the Long Island Nets to provide free basketball clinics for kids is a ‘slam dunk,’ ” Supervisor Anthony Santino said in the release.
The Long Island Nets will play at the NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in the fall; their first season was at the Barclays Center while the coliseum was being renovated.
Registration opens June 1 at bit.ly/toh-hoops.
For more information, contact Victor Sparaccio at 516-292-9000, ext. 7245 or vsparaccio@tohmail.org.
