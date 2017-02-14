Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino has directed all departments to submit a list of full-time employees for possible layoffs.

Santino has said he hasn’t decided to require layoffs, but is seeking to save $19.1 million in payroll costs this year. His administration in December sought a list of preferred employees “who, if necessary, would be a target for severance if budgetary constraints require it.” Eight departments responded initially last month.

Department heads were instructed to return a list of employees by Feb. 3 “explaining your rationale and reasoning for being unable to provide at least one name,” according to a follow-up letter sent last month by Santino chief of staff Stephen D’Esposito.

D’Esposito’s letter sent Jan. 25 stated that “ALL DEPARTMENTS are to submit a list of employees” who could be candidates for severance.

Town officials have emphasized that no layoffs are planned and they do not have a target of how many positions could be eliminated.

The Town has already saved $11.5 million in early retirement savings this year and cut 200 part-time employees, Town spokesman Mike Deery said.

Town departments are limiting hours of part-time employees and seeking to reduce overtime payments. Cutting part-time hours saved $5.5 million last year, Santino said in a statement.

Santino cut overtime 45 percent last year by eliminating overtime by $2.5 million in 2016 compared to 2015, he said.

The Town’s bond rating was downgraded earlier this month for the third time in four years after Moody’s Investor’s Services limited the credit rating based on reduced reserves and “a history of imbalanced operations.”

The Town was given a positive outlook for setting its first structurally balanced budget in 30 years, with revenue equal to expenses.