Hempstead Village is sponsoring its 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade on Jan. 16.
The parade and a brief ceremony are aimed at “celebrating the life and dreams” of King, according to the village. The civil rights leader’s birthday — Jan. 15, 1926 — is celebrated as a federal holiday on the third Monday of January.
The village’s parade will begin at 9 a.m. from Kennedy Memorial Park, 335 Greenwich St. in Hempstead. Marchers will walk to the Miracle Christian Center at 334 Fulton Ave. The ceremony will be held after the parade ends around 9:30 a.m.
The parade is also hosted by the Hempstead-based United People Organization.
For more information, contact Juanita Hargwood, the village’s Human Relations Council director, at 516-478-6286, or United People Organization president Waymon Speight Jr. at 631-683-5552.
