Hempstead Village Police Chief Michael McGowan is scheduled to retire next week, and the village is seeking candidates for a provisional police chief to replace him, officials said.

Mayor Don Ryan on Friday confirmed McGowan’s retirement.

“During his 39 years in law enforcement Chief McGowan has served with distinction, and his contributions have had a positive impact on our village police department,” Ryan said in a statement. “We thank him for his many years of dedication and service and wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

McGowan is to retire on July 28, according to the state comptroller’s office, though he can change the date. McGowan could not be reached on Friday.

The village has posted the job on its website and at the police department. Ryan said he expects to find a replacement “in an expeditious manner.”

The job posting, dated July 20, says lieutenants who have been in that rank for at least a year are eligible for the provisional position.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Candidates must file paperwork with the village clerk by July 26, the posting stated.

McGowan, 63, has been on the force since 1978. He became the department’s assistant chief in May 2011 before his promotion in December 2011 upon former chief Joseph Wing’s retirement.

In the past year and a half, McGowan has overseen the creation of a new uniformed gang task force and the installation of a ShotSpotter camera network to detect gunshots in the village, as well as license plate reader cameras.

In April, the village board of trustees awarded McGowan a new contract that runs from June 1 to May 31, 2018. His salary is $224,496, which includes a $1,000 increase to his previous base salary and a 2.5 percent raise.