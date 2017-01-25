A Hempstead Town communications employee was awarded a key to the town Wednesday after he found a missing teenager sleeping in his Franklin Square shed during the nor’easter early this week.
Joseph Barbella, 16, who has autism, had been missing for about 12 hours during the height of the storm, his father, John Barbella, said during a news conference Wednesday.
Most Popular
The town employee, Mike Caputo, heard police helicopters circling his Franklin Square neighborhood on Tuesday morning before he left for work. He texted a neighbor, who said Joseph was missing.
On a hunch, Caputo checked his backyard shed and found Joseph sleeping on the floor.
“I think he must have been using my golf bag as a pillow,” Caputo said.
Caputo covered Joseph with a blanket and called 911.
“I didn’t want to startle him,” Caputo said. “I didn’t want him to run away.”
Town Supervisor Anthony Santino, Councilman Bruce Blakeman and Assemb. Edward P. Ra (R-Franklin Square) honored Caputo on Wednesday and called him a hero.
John Barbella, standing next to his son at the news conference, thanked Caputo and the police officers who helped the family search for hours.
“He’s a very lucky kid,” Barbella said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.