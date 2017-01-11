The hero’s send-off for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald begins Wednesday with a public wake in Rockville Centre.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Agnes Parish Center, adjacent to St. Agnes Cathedral on Quealy Place. Visitation also continues during those same hours on Thursday.

North Village Avenue will be closed between Quealy Place and Randall Avenue between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. on both days, officials said.

A full NYPD funeral is planned for 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, a close friend of McDonald, will officiate, said a spokesman for the Archdiocese of New York.

McDonald, the quadriplegic NYPD officer who inspired generations by forgiving the teenager who shot him and overcoming his disabilities to remain an active cop, died Tuesday at North Shore University Hospital, officials said. He was 59.

“New York City is heartbroken by the loss of NYPD Detective Steven McDonald, who for 30 years has been this city’s greatest example of heroism and grace,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in a written statement. “I will forever cherish my last conversation with Detective McDonald, late last year. His words encouraged all of us to continue to bring police and communities closer together.”

McDonald died at about 1:10 p.m. surrounded by his wife, Patricia Norris-McDonald, the mayor of Malverne, and his son Conor, an NYPD sergeant, after being on life support for four days, officials said.

He suffered an apparent heart attack on Friday, a source said. The detective never regained consciousness and showed little brain activity in the days following his emergency hospitalization, according to law enforcement sources.

“No one could have predicted that Steven would touch so many people, in New York and around the world,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said in a statement. “Like so many cops, Steven joined the NYPD to make a difference in people’s lives. And he accomplished that every day. He is a model for each of us as we go about our daily lives. He will be greatly missed, and will always remain a part of our family.”

McDonald was on patrol in Central Park in 1986 when a bullet fired by 15-year-old Shavod Jones left him a quadriplegic. After serving time in prison for attempted murder, Jones was released on parole in 1995 and died in a motorcycle accident just days after getting out.

Despite his paralysis, which required the help of a respirator for breathing and a wheelchair for mobility, McDonald remained an active member of the NYPD and regained his ability to talk.

He forgave Jones, and as a police officer was promoted to detective and the rank of lieutenant.

McDonald was known for giving inspirational talks at public and parochial schools about what it means to forgive.