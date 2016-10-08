A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hicksville, police said.

Nassau County police have closed traffic in both directions at Stewart Avenue and Levittown Parkway where the crash occurred, police said. Stewart Avenue is closed from Levittown Parkway to Key Lane, police said in a noon news release.

The woman’s identify and the extent of her injuries were not immediately known.