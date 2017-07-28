A state highway sign in Plainview has been removed after social media users discovered that it displayed the wrong directions.

A sign alerting drivers to NY 135 on-ramps on westbound Old Country Road incorrectly labeled Syosset as southbound while Seaford was labeled as north.

Drivers can rely on temporary message boards for now, the state Department of Transportation said in a statement Friday.

“The sign was immediately removed when the error was realized and is being replaced by the contractor at their expense,” officials said in a statement Friday night. “Variable message boards are in place in the area until the signs are replaced.”

It was not clear how long the sign had been up. Melville resident Matt Levy, 31, said he noticed something was off when he drove by the intersection on Thursday morning.

“I drive around that area almost everyday, I just couldn’t believe it,” said Levy, who works for a home remodeling company. “I’ve never seen a street sign that bizarre.”

Levy snapped a photo and posted it to Facebook, where it became one of several photos to circulate among Nassau County residents.