Hundreds of runners participated in the Presidential Inauguration marathon and half-marathon Sunday morning at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

“I was going to run today anyway. At least I won’t be running by myself,” said runner Joseph Mirco, 47, of Roosevelt. “I run here all the time.”

The Greater Long Island Running Club sponsored the run, which got underway at 9 a.m.

It’s part of the “Triple 7 Quest,” an international event involving seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

Mirco, who runs for exercise and tranquillity, called the course “nice and flat without obstacles.”

Runners were loose and full of life as the race got underway.

“Let’s go. It’s time. Let’s go,” one runner shouted.

Another proclaimed: “Just another day in the park.” While it was sunny, temperatures were in the mid-30s with a breeze when the race started.

Hempstead Village runner Allen Kemp said running in a marathon was on his 2017 bucket list.

“It’s something for the new year,” said Kemp, who trained for a month in between school and work in preparation for Sunday.

“Running is a mindset,” he said.

The marathon and half-marathon started and ends near the parks field house.