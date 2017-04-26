Subscribe
    Hundreds of firefighters attend William Tolley’s wake

    Updated
    By  michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

    FDNY Capt. Rich Blasi, of Ladder Company 135

    FDNY Capt. Rich Blasi, of Ladder Company 135 in Ridgewood, Queens, talks about William Tolley, an NYC firefighter from Bethpage who fell to his death Thursday while fighting an apartment fire. (Credit: John Roca)

    Hundreds of FDNY firefighters turned out again Wednesday to honor William Tolley, their veteran colleague who died last week battling a blaze in Queens.

    Tolley’s death, after he fell five stories from the roof of a Ridgewood, Queens apartment building, continues to exact a physical and emotional toll on firefighters who served with Tolley at Ladder Company 135, said firehouse Capt. Rich Blasi.

    “We’re...

    Comments

