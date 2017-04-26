Hundreds of FDNY firefighters turned out again Wednesday to honor William Tolley, their veteran colleague who died last week battling a blaze in Queens.
Tolley’s death, after he fell five stories from the roof of a Ridgewood, Queens apartment building, continues to exact a physical and emotional toll on firefighters who served with Tolley at Ladder Company 135, said firehouse Capt. Rich Blasi.
“We’re...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.