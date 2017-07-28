A woman in her late 60s was found Thursday in Bethpage, apparently unable to remember her name or where she lives, Nassau police said.

Police said a passer-by found the woman lying on the ground on Adams Avenue at 9:40 a.m.

The woman, speaking Spanish, later told authorities that she remembered getting on an express train at Grand Central Station, police said, but it was not clear if she meant a subway or train, or how she had arrived on Long Island.

Police described the woman as Hispanic, approximately 65 to 70 years old, about 5-foot-3 with gray hair.

She wore a dark-gray fleece jacket, black fleece leggings, a pink long-sleeved shirt and flip-flops. She carried Metro Cards and miscellaneous papers.

She was being treated at St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, police said.

Nassau police have alerted the NYPD in the matter.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the woman to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.