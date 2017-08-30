Dozens of immigrant advocates rallied Wednesday outside police and county headquarters in Nassau County to protest the recent deportation of a Salvadoran immigrant detained after a traffic stop and to denounce local cooperation with immigration enforcement.

The protest was fueled by the Aug. 7 traffic stop by Nassau police of Denis Guerra Guerra in Roosevelt, after advocates said he had failed to signal. Guerra Guerra did not have a criminal record; police said they found a pending deportation order and eventually handed him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Guerra Guerra, 30, a baker who lived in Hempstead and was a leader at a youth program in his church, was held at detention facilities in New Jersey, Manhattan and Louisiana before he was flown back to El Salvador on Aug. 23. He had lived in Nassau County for 11 years, immigrant advocates said.

The treatment of Guerra Guerra has outraged the advocates, who said they had been assured by Nassau police that the department wasn’t pursuing people with immigration offenses unless they were criminally charged.

“I, as so many of you, have been in the meetings with Nassau County P.D., where their officials publicly and repeatedly assured us that in the case of traffic stops, undocumented immigrants do not need to fear contact with Nassau County police officials, but unfortunately for Denis that was a lie,” said Elise Damas, an advocate with the Central American Refugee Center in Hempstead.

According to police, the incident leading to Guerra Guerra’s deportation was more complicated, though the department did not specify what criminal charge he faced.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder, in a statement Wednesday afternoon, said Guerra Guerra was operating an unregistered vehicle from the state of Illinois, could not produce a driver’s license and presented a passport from El Salvador as identification — prompting further inquiries that led police to find ICE’s detention request stemming from his illegal entry into the United States.

Ryder’s statement also said that Guerra Guerra was in possession of a razor blade knife but was not charged because that was not a criminal offense. He was employed illegally at a business in Massapequa, was using a Social Security number for a California resident, and was using an alien identification number of a New Jersey resident, the commissioner’s statement said. Immigration agencies assign such ID numbers to legal immigrants and those petitioning for legal status.

“Regardless of a person’s legal status, all persons in Nassau County are required to abide by the local, state and federal laws currently in effect,” Ryder’s statement said. “The Nassau County Police Department will not inquire into any person’s immigration status unless they are arrested for a crime.”

However, advocates said the handling of the case could signal a change in enforcement that will send tremors through the immigrant community — especially at a time when the administration of President Donald Trump pushes an aggressive approach to immigration enforcement.

“In the moment that Nassau County P.D. put those handcuffs on Denis’ wrists, they stopped being Nassau County P.D. and became self-deputized ICE agents,” Damas said.

More than 40 people gathered for the rally outside police headquarters in Mineola and marched to the county building, about a block away.

At one point they chanted: “We are not Maricopa,” referring to the Arizona county where ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio gained national prominence for local enforcement of immigration law and punitive treatment of those detained.

Cheryl Keshner, an advocate on language-access issues, blamed outgoing County Executive Edward Mangano for not doing more to embrace immigrant-friendly policies and letting the police department enforce federal detention requests.

“It’s coming from across the street there, from the county executive’s office,” she said, pointing to the administration building that fronts on Franklin Avenue.

Mangano’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ICE did not respond to an inquiry about the case.