Young immigrants and their supporters were expected to march and rally Friday afternoon outside Rep. Peter King’s Massapequa Park district office to protest aggressive immigration enforcement tactics and ask the congressman to commit to protecting them and their families.

The demonstration was called by the Dream Coalition that supports the efforts of young immigrants, known as “Dreamers,” who were either brought illegally to the United States or overstayed their visas as minors.

Advocates are focusing on the Seaford Republican because he has backed restrictive executive actions on immigration matters issued by President Donald Trump — but also because he represents a sprawling district where many immigrants reside.

“There are many immigrant communities in Brentwood, Central Islip and Patchogue which are in his district, and we feel he needs to think about the communities he represents,” said Victoria Daza, an organizer with Long Island Jobs With Justice, a labor- and immigrant-advocacy group in Hauppauge.

The congressman “said he supports Dreamers . . . but would speak of their parents as human traffickers, which is ridiculous,” she said.

King said before the protest that “some people don’t know when they are getting a break,” because he has publicly called for those young immigrants to be shielded from enforcement actions. He denied calling their parents traffickers, but said he’s called for smugglers to be targeted for their crimes.

“I have said that I hope the Dreamers who obeyed the law, have gone to school and / or served the military get a path to citizenship,” King said.

Enforcement actions under Trump, he said, are not focused on them.

“I know that the overwhelming majority of those being targeted are people with criminal backgrounds, people who are gang members and the overall majority of those deported are bad people and should be deported,” King said.

Advocates, however, have characterized the recent policy changes as threatening to immigrant communities and families in which people of different statuses coexist under one roof — particularly as Trump’s administration is largely doing away with exemptions and the use of prosecutorial discretion that shielded immigrants in the U.S. illegally who weren’t criminals or represented safety threats.

They also have cited as an example of indiscriminate enforcement the recent case of Daniel Ramirez Medina, a 23-year-old Seattle man arrested on Feb. 10 and detained for deportation to Mexico despite being a Dreamer. The federal government claims Medina admitted to “gang activity.”

Many Dreamers are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, authorized by executive action in 2012 under President Barack Obama, partly as recognition that those children have grown up immersed in American culture and shouldn’t be penalized for decisions adults made.

About 14,000 of those young immigrants on Long Island were believed eligible to apply for protections under Obama’s deferred action, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a Washington, D.C. research nonprofit.

More than 752,000 had been approved nationally for DACA protection in the initial batch of applications, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Friday’s march is to start at 3:30 p.m. at the Long Island Rail Road station in Massapequa Park and end at King’s office on Park Boulevard. King said his office would be closed at the time of the protest, following Nassau police recommendations.

Separately, the Long Island Civic Engagement Table, an advocacy effort bridging the interests of minority communities in the region, was asking its supporters on Friday to call King’s office “and tell him to protect Dreamers and immigrant families.”

