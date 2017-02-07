The Islamic Center of Long Island has organized an open community forum to discuss the impact of President Donald Trump’s executive order on minority groups and children.
The event is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Westbury Middle School at 455 Rockland St.
The discussion will be moderated by Isma Chaudhry, president of the Islamic Center in Westbury, Rabbi Michael White of Temple Sinai in Roslyn and Arthur Dobrin, a professor at Hofstra University in Hempstead.See alsoTell us: Affected by travel ban?StoryLI Muslims shocked by travel ban stage protest See alsoFriend: SBU student detained at JFK Airport
“Our multifaith and multicultural community on Long Island is our greatest strength,” Chaudhry said in a news release. “Our many varied faiths and ethnic identities, our religious and cultural differences add beauty and richness to our lives.”
Residents can call 516-333-3495 for more information.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.