Jericho Water District commissioner Anthony J. Cincotta has retired after almost 26 years of service. The Woodbury lawyer had long been a fixture in Oyster Bay, representing clients who came before the Zoning Board of Appeals and the town board to seek variances, as well as clients who sued the town. He also worked for the town on legal cases and for former Planning and Development Commissioner Frederick Ippolito on some private business.
Oyster Bay Deputy Supervisor Gregory Carman, a partner at Farmingdale-based Carman, Callahan & Ingham, which represents the water district, said Cincotta retired Jan. 31 and moved to Massachusetts.
Water district superintendent Peter F. Logan said in an interview that Cincotta, who became a district commissioner in 1990, had been “instrumental in helping the district acquire some property for future well sites” that the district needs for future growth.
The Oyster Bay Town Board on Tuesday appointed Patricia Beckerle to serve the remainder of Cincotta’s term, which expires at the end of this year.
Beckerle, the town’s deputy commissioner for community services, is listed in state records as a member of the North Syosset-Woodbury Republican Club. Commissioners are paid stipends that total about $5,000 annually for attending twice-a-month meetings, Logan said.
