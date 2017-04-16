HIGHLIGHTS Resurrection of Jesus Christ memorialized in Wantagh

Worshippers give thanks and reflect through song, prayer

The celebration of Christ’s resurrection brought renewed inspiration and strength to Sunday worshippers at Jones Beach.

“I wanted something different,” said Gary Davis, 57, of Massapequa. “I wanted to give God thanks and celebrate the dawn of a new day.”

Davis was one of nearly 400 people there who celebrated Easter, which memorializes the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion.

The Long Island Council of Churches sponsors the annual sunrise service.

Van Saint, 60, of Garden City said he had never celebrated Easter at the beach before, but came to pay respect to his “Lord and savior.”

Performers from the Westbury United Methodist Church perform during the annual Easter dawn worship service at Jones Beach in Wantagh, April 16, 2017. Photo Credit: Ed Betz Performers from the Westbury United Methodist Church perform during the annual Easter dawn worship service at Jones Beach in Wantagh, April 16, 2017. Photo Credit: Ed Betz

“It’s very inspiring and a beautiful day,” said Saint, who was on hand as a member of the Freeport Roosevelt NAACP chapter.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The 6:30 a.m. service included songs and prayer.

The Rev. Dyanne Pina, executive director of the LICC, gave a seven-minute sermon titled: “He Knows Your Name.”

It focused on Mary Magdalene, an unwavering supporter of Jesus who was once cured of evil spirits and diseases.

One dark early morning, Pina said, Mary went with spices to anoint the body of Jesus only to find the body missing.

Mary grieved with “overpowering sorrow,” Pina said, but she later went from “grief to joy” after Jesus, who had risen from the dead, revealed himself to her.

On Sunday at Jones Beach, bystanders and listeners, some in their own thoughts and reflective spaces, stood motionless in the sand. The bright orange sun rose. Calming waves provided a soundtrack.

Jack Searer traveled with his family from York, Pennsylvania, to attend the service. “Easter is the hallmark of Christianity,” said Searer, 23, who usually spends the holiday morning at a church near his home.

Freeport resident Gus Segredo, 63, sings with the small choir at the service every year.

“I come because it’s the right thing to do. It’s a celebration for the community,” Segredo said. “Even if we don’t see each other because we go to different churches, it’s a moment to share.”