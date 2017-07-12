Jones Beach State Park has expanded kayaking and paddleboarding, proving the enduring nature of Robert Moses’ vision just before the park’s 85th birthday on Sunday.

Field 10 and the boat basin have a new Skudin Surf rental shop that also offers lessons.

“This is a great addition to Jones Beach,” said George Gorman, deputy regional director of the state Parks Department.

The park already allowed people who own their equipment to set forth from Field 10.

Skudin Surf says it hopes its new locations there and at the boat basin draw more outdoor fans.

Field 10 is “really like a hidden gem. It’s a beautiful waterway,” said Cliff Skudin, 35.

He and his brother, Will Skudin, 32, co-founded the firm, which has shops in Island Park and their hometown, Long Beach.

The Jones Beach venture is starting slowly so they can assess demand and over-order equipment, said manager Jennifer Hanono, 30, of Long Beach.

In addition to kayaking and paddleboard lessons, they offer varying levels of yoga classes for paddleboarders.

“We teach a full sequence, as you would do on a regular yoga mat,” Hanono said.

Though a protected lagoon makes the boat basin ideal for yoga, the weather can be a determining factor.

“We only do it in calm water,” she said.

For now, the rental shop is open Fridays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to as late as 5 p.m.